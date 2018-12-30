La Bottine SourianteFormed 1976
La Bottine Souriante
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1976
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d3d529f-f959-4d0d-b345-cc0cffccbc2e
La Bottine Souriante Biography (Wikipedia)
La Bottine Souriante is a folk band from Canada. The band specializes in traditional French Canadian folk music, often with a modern twist.
Formed in 1976 by Yves Lambert, Andre Marchand, and Mario Forest, they have toured extensively through Europe and North America. In 1990, the band integrated a four-piece horn section with traditional instruments such as accordion, fiddle, guitar, piano and double bass, in order to add an element of jazz to their music. In 1998, they contributed a song to the Canadian Celtic music compilation by The Chieftains, Fire in the Kitchen.
The group's name means "the smiling boot", which refers to the appearance of a work boot with worn-out soles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
La Bottine Souriante Tracks
Sort by
Réel du Forgeron (Blacksmith's Reel)
La Bottine Souriante
Réel du Forgeron (Blacksmith's Reel)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Réel du Forgeron (Blacksmith's Reel)
Last played on
Bees Wax/ Sheep Skin/ Reel Irlandais/ Turlutte du Batteau/ Reel de Don Messer/ Reel de la Main Blanche
La Bottine Souriante
Bees Wax/ Sheep Skin/ Reel Irlandais/ Turlutte du Batteau/ Reel de Don Messer/ Reel de la Main Blanche
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Baillard
La Bottine Souriante
Le Baillard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Baillard
Last played on
Arin Quebec
La Bottine Souriante
Arin Quebec
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Arin Quebec
Last played on
Reel Du Forgeron (The Blacksmith's Reel) (Classic Artist)
La Bottine Souriante
Reel Du Forgeron (The Blacksmith's Reel) (Classic Artist)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Ziguezon (Classic Artist)
La Bottine Souriante
La Ziguezon (Classic Artist)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Ziguezon (Classic Artist)
Last played on
Le Reel Irlandais (Sheepskin, Beeswax)
La Bottine Souriante
Le Reel Irlandais (Sheepskin, Beeswax)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Reel Irlandais (Sheepskin, Beeswax)
Last played on
Le Reel de Pointe-Au-Pic
La Bottine Souriante
Le Reel de Pointe-Au-Pic
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Reel de Pointe-Au-Pic
Last played on
Ciel d'Autumne (Autumn Sky)
La Bottine Souriante
Ciel d'Autumne (Autumn Sky)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ciel d'Autumne (Autumn Sky)
Last played on
Overture
La Bottine Souriante
Overture
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Overture
Last played on
Le Reel Des Soucoupes Volantes (The Flying Saucer Reel)
La Bottine Souriante
Le Reel Des Soucoupes Volantes (The Flying Saucer Reel)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Lys Vert
The Chieftains And La Bottine Souriante
Le Lys Vert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Lys Vert
Performer
Last played on
La Chanson de pueteux (The beggar's song)
La Bottine Souriante
La Chanson de pueteux (The beggar's song)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Les Patins De Pauline / Le Petit Bucheux
La Bottine Souriante
Les Patins De Pauline / Le Petit Bucheux
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Traversee De L'Atlantique / Le Set Carre A Pitou Boudreault
La Bottine Souriante
La Traversee De L'Atlantique / Le Set Carre A Pitou Boudreault
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2033
La Bottine Souriante
2033
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
2033
Last played on
Set a Ubert (Uberts Set)
La Bottine Souriante
Set a Ubert (Uberts Set)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Set a Ubert (Uberts Set)
Last played on
Le Reel de la Main Blanche (The White Hand Reel)
La Bottine Souriante
Le Reel de la Main Blanche (The White Hand Reel)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Les Patins de Pauline (Pauline's Skate) / Le Petit Bucheux (The Little Woodcutter)
La Bottine Souriante
Les Patins de Pauline (Pauline's Skate) / Le Petit Bucheux (The Little Woodcutter)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A travers la vitre (Through the window)
La Bottine Souriante
A travers la vitre (Through the window)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reel de Jos Cormier
La Bottine Souriante
Reel de Jos Cormier
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reel de Jos Cormier
Last played on
Viens-tu prednre une biere!
La Bottine Souriante
Viens-tu prednre une biere!
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Viens-tu prednre une biere!
Last played on
Souriante Reel Du Forgeron - The Blacksmiths Reel
La Bottine Souriante
Souriante Reel Du Forgeron - The Blacksmiths Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dans Paris ya tune brune
La Bottine Souriante
Dans Paris ya tune brune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dans Paris ya tune brune
Last played on
Le Rap A Tepetang
La Bottine Souriante
Le Rap A Tepetang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Rap A Tepetang
Last played on
CIEL D'AUTOMNE Recording
La Bottine Souriante
CIEL D'AUTOMNE Recording
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
CIEL D'AUTOMNE Recording
Last played on
Mon Père
Richard Pelland
Mon Père
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mon Père
Last played on
Le Reel De Main Blanche
La Bottine Souriante
Le Reel De Main Blanche
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Le Reel De Main Blanche
Last played on
Set a Ubert
La Bottine Souriante
Set a Ubert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Set a Ubert
Last played on
A Travers La vitre
La Bottine Souriante
A Travers La vitre
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Travers La vitre
Last played on
Reel a Roland
La Bottine Souriante
Reel a Roland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reel a Roland
Last played on
Les Reel Des Soucouples Volantes
La Bottine Souriante
Les Reel Des Soucouples Volantes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Les Reel Des Soucouples Volantes
Last played on
Playlists featuring La Bottine Souriante
La Bottine Souriante Links
Back to artist