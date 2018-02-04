Janis Paige
Janis Paige
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d37d6c7-b14a-47c0-b092-7a7eda874923
Janis Paige Tracks
Sort by
Stereophonic Sound
Fred Astaire
Stereophonic Sound
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtj5.jpglink
Stereophonic Sound
Last played on
Pine Cones & Holly Berries
Laurence Naismith
Pine Cones & Holly Berries
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pine Cones & Holly Berries
Last played on
Pine Cones and Holly Berries/It's Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas
Laurence Naismith
Pine Cones and Holly Berries/It's Beginning To Look a Lot Like Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Small Talk
John Raitt
Small Talk
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Small Talk
Last played on
Stereophonic Soud
Fred Astaire & Janis Paige
Stereophonic Soud
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stereophonic Soud
Performer
Last played on
Stereophonic Sound, from Silk Stockings
Cole Porter
Stereophonic Sound, from Silk Stockings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxfj.jpglink
Stereophonic Sound, from Silk Stockings
Last played on
Rain On The Roof
Janis Paige
Rain On The Roof
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rain On The Roof
Last played on
Back to artist