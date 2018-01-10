Bill Wyman Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Wyman (born William George Perks Jr., 24 October 1936) is an English musician, record producer, songwriter and singer. He was the bass guitarist for the English rock and roll band the Rolling Stones from 1962 until 1993. Since 1997 he has recorded and toured with his own band, Bill Wyman's Rhythm Kings. He has worked producing records and films, and has scored music for film in movies and television.
Wyman has kept a journal since he was a child after World War II. As an author, he has written seven books. Wyman is also a photographer, and his works have been displayed in galleries around the world. In 1961 Wyman heavily modified an inexpensive, second hand Dallas Tuxedo bass to create his own fretless bass guitar. He became an amateur archaeologist and enjoys metal detecting; The Times published a letter about his hobby. He designed and marketed a patented "Bill Wyman signature metal detector", which he has used to find relics in the English countryside dating back to the era of the Roman Empire.
- Bill Wyman in conversation with Simon Mayohttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02tytjy.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02tytjy.jpg2015-06-19T14:07:00.000ZEx-Rolling Stones bassist Bill Wyman talks about his new solo album, Back To Basics.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02v39lq
Bill Wyman in conversation with Simon Mayo
- Bill Wyman chats with Johnnie Walkerhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kw0yw.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kw0yw.jpg2013-11-04T16:41:00.000ZJohnnie Walker is in conversation with former Rolling Stone Bill Wyman.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01kw0zp
Bill Wyman chats with Johnnie Walker
Bill Wyman Tracks
Sort by
She's a Rainbow
Je Suis Un Rock Star
Who's Been Talking (feat. Eric Clapton, Steve Winwood, Bill Wyman & Charlie Watts)
White Lightnin'
Watching The River Flow
Moonlight Mile
A quarter to three
Hit That Jive Jack
Latest Bill Wyman News
Bill Wyman Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Altamont - the end of the Hippy Dream
-
The Rolling Stones go Psychedelic
-
Ronnie Wood chats to Matt Everitt about their Steel Wheels Tour
-
'Johnny Hallyday stole my brass section!' Geno Washington recalls supporting The Rolling Stones
-
Rolling Stones producer Don Was tells Matt Everitt about the new Stones material
-
'Calling all night owls and hipsters': Keith Richards invites you to his Lost Weekend
-
Matt Everitt & Keith Richards - Psychedelic movement & the new album
-
Matt Everitt & Keith Richards
-
Keith Richards: "If I don't do this, somebody else will."
-
'I wanted to break the sound barrier' - Keith Richards on growing up in post-war Britain