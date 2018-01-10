Bill Wyman (born William George Perks Jr., 24 October 1936) is an English musician, record producer, songwriter and singer. He was the bass guitarist for the English rock and roll band the Rolling Stones from 1962 until 1993. Since 1997 he has recorded and toured with his own band, Bill Wyman's Rhythm Kings. He has worked producing records and films, and has scored music for film in movies and television.

Wyman has kept a journal since he was a child after World War II. As an author, he has written seven books. Wyman is also a photographer, and his works have been displayed in galleries around the world. In 1961 Wyman heavily modified an inexpensive, second hand Dallas Tuxedo bass to create his own fretless bass guitar. He became an amateur archaeologist and enjoys metal detecting; The Times published a letter about his hobby. He designed and marketed a patented "Bill Wyman signature metal detector", which he has used to find relics in the English countryside dating back to the era of the Roman Empire.