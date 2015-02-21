Addison FarmerBorn 21 August 1928. Died 20 February 1963
1928-08-21
Addison Gerald Farmer (August 21, 1928, Council Bluffs, Iowa – February 20, 1963, New York City) was an American jazz bassist. He was the twin brother of Art Farmer.
I Don't Worry About A Thing
Mose Allison
Fair Weather
Art Farmer
Killer Joe
Curtis Fuller
Baby Let Me Hold Your Hand
Addison Farmer
Addison Farmer
The Seventh Son
Mose Allison
Swingin' Machine
Mose Allison
