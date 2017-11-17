Wilson das Neves (June 14, 1936 – August 26, 2017) was a Brazilian percussionist and singer from in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He was a key figure in the history of Brazilian music, having played with many of Brazil's greatest musicians across many decades and featured on numerous important recordings. Wilson was a very important artist specially for Brazilian Popular Music as a sambista (those who do samba), composer and instrumentalist, with over 50 years dedicated to music. He can be heard in over 600 records from the greatest Brazilian artists