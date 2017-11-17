Wilson das NevesBorn 14 June 1936. Died 26 August 2017
Wilson das Neves
1936-06-14
Wilson das Neves Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilson das Neves (June 14, 1936 – August 26, 2017) was a Brazilian percussionist and singer from in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. He was a key figure in the history of Brazilian music, having played with many of Brazil's greatest musicians across many decades and featured on numerous important recordings. Wilson was a very important artist specially for Brazilian Popular Music as a sambista (those who do samba), composer and instrumentalist, with over 50 years dedicated to music. He can be heard in over 600 records from the greatest Brazilian artists
Wilson das Neves Tracks
Soulful Strut
Pra gente fazer mais um samba
bolido 74
Wilson das Neves Links
