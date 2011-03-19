Bill GiantBill (Harvey) Zimmerman. Born 2 March 1930. Died 26 November 1987
Bill Giant
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1930-03-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d2a8ac5-efa8-4c48-a23e-4931d52319ee
Bill Giant Biography (Wikipedia)
Bill Giant (March 2, 1930 – November 26, 1987) was a songwriter whose work included over 40 songs for Elvis Presley.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bill Giant Tracks
Sort by
Tomorrow's Clown
Bill Giant
Tomorrow's Clown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tomorrow's Clown
Last played on
Back to artist