Barry GoldbergBlues rock keyboardist and producer. Born 25 December 1942
Barry Goldberg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1942-12-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d2a3b8d-dae0-4687-9b6e-8f5f1d673853
Barry Goldberg Biography (Wikipedia)
Barry Joseph Goldberg (born December 25, 1942, Chicago, Illinois) is a blues and rock keyboardist, songwriter and record producer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Barry Goldberg Tracks
Sort by
Soul Man
Barry Goldberg
Soul Man
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Man
Last played on
It Hurts Me Too
Barry Goldberg
It Hurts Me Too
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Hurts Me Too
Last played on
Maxwell Street Shuffle
Barry Goldberg
Maxwell Street Shuffle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maxwell Street Shuffle
Last played on
Another Day
Barry Goldberg
Another Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Another Day
Last played on
Playlists featuring Barry Goldberg
Barry Goldberg Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist