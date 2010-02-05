It Dies TodayFormed 2001
It Dies Today
2001
It Dies Today Biography (Wikipedia)
It Dies Today (sometimes abbreviated "IDT") is an American metalcore band that formed in Buffalo, New York during September 2001. The band achieved popular success in 2004 with the release of their debut album, The Caitiff Choir. After frontman Nicholas Brooks departed in 2006, just after the release of the band's sophomore effort Sirens, It Dies Today released Lividity in 2009 before going on an indefinite hiatus in 2010. However, with Brooks' return in 2012, the band have re-formed and have begun recording new material again.
Reckless Abandon
It Dies Today
Reckless Abandon
Reckless Abandon
Miss October
It Dies Today
Miss October
Miss October
