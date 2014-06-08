Liz McCombBorn 1 December 1952
Liz McComb
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1952-12-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d25941e-eba5-4b6a-bf31-0293549a3f79
Liz McComb Biography (Wikipedia)
Elizabeth McComb (born December 1, 1952) is an American gospel and blues singer, songwriter and pianist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Liz McComb Tracks
Sort by
Sinner Please
Liz McComb
Sinner Please
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sinner Please
Last played on
What Happened To The Love
Liz McComb
What Happened To The Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Happened To The Love
Last played on
Back to artist