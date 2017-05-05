Simon Little (born 30 September 1980) is an English bassist, most notable for his work with The Divine Comedy.

A graduate of the Guildhall School of Music and Drama in London, Little joined The Divine Comedy in 2002 and is still a regular member of the band. He has since toured and recorded with The Duckworth Lewis Method, Clare Teal, Duke Special, Maggie Reilly, A Girl Called Eddy and Chris Difford. As a jazz bass player he plays regularly with Ian Shaw, Lea DeLaria, Symeon Cosburn, and Nina Ferro. Little has also played with Nick Cave and Ben Folds.

Little released a solo bass album Mandala in 2010, where he uses live looping to create ambient soundscapes. He released a second solo album called "The Knowledge of Things To Come" in 2011, following the "Rejectamenta EP" which featured five additional tracks from the Knowledge sessions, and an acoustic album "[un]plugged" in 2012. An improvised trio album "Foreground Music, Vol. I" was released in 2012 with pianist Jez Carr and Iona saxophonist Mike Haughton.