Katy Moffatt
Born 19 November 1950
Katy Moffatt
1950-11-19
Katy Moffatt Biography (Wikipedia)
Katherine Louella "Katy" Moffatt (born November 19, 1950) is an American musician, lyricist, composer, vocalist. She is the sister of country singer-songwriter Hugh Moffatt.
I Can't Be Myself
I Can't Be Myself
I Can't Be Myself
Take Me Back To Texas
Take Me Back To Texas
Take Me Back To Texas
Kissin' In The California Sun
Kissin' In The California Sun
Kissin' In The California Sun
Walkin' After Midnight
Walkin' After Midnight
Walkin' After Midnight
Um-Um-Um-Um-Um-Um
Um-Um-Um-Um-Um-Um
Um-Um-Um-Um-Um-Um
Hellbound Heart
Hellbound Heart
Hellbound Heart
Crazy, Dangerous & Blue
Crazy, Dangerous & Blue
Crazy, Dangerous & Blue
Evangeline Hotel
Evangeline Hotel
Evangeline Hotel
Papacita (Mama Rita)
Papacita (Mama Rita)
Papacita (Mama Rita)
Slow Movin’ Freight Train
Slow Movin’ Freight Train
Slow Movin’ Freight Train
Fewer Things All the Time
Fewer Things All the Time
Fewer Things All the Time
Love Me Like A Man
Love Me Like A Man
Love Me Like A Man
Hearts Gone Wild
Hearts Gone Wild
Hearts Gone Wild
She's Driving Home Tonight
She's Driving Home Tonight
She's Driving Home Tonight
This Heart Stops For Railway Crosses
This Heart Stops For Railway Crosses
This Heart Stops For Railway Crosses
Step Up Buy A Ticket
Step Up Buy A Ticket
Step Up Buy A Ticket
Whistlin' In The Dark
Whistlin' In The Dark
Whistlin' In The Dark
Waitin' On A Train
Waitin' On A Train
Waitin' On A Train
