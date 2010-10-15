Os ResentidosFormed 1984. Disbanded 1994
Os Resentidos
1984
Os Resentidos Biography (Wikipedia)
Os Resentidos (The Resentfuls) was a Galician rock band from Vigo, Spain founded in 1982 by Antón Reixa, Alberto Torrado, Rubén Losada, and Javier Soto. In 1985, Javier later left the band, being replaced by Xabier Debesa. The leader of the band, Antón Reixa, was the vocalist and lyricist while the other band members were instrumentalists. Os Resentidos disbanded in 1994 but got back together again in 2012 on their 30th anniversary.
Os Resentidos Tracks
