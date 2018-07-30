We Are MuffyAngeline Morrison and Nick Duffy
We Are Muffy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d1fb742-b620-4c6a-80d5-cdc3fc9f4031
We Are Muffy Tracks
Sort by
Frosted Candy
We Are Muffy
Frosted Candy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frosted Candy
Last played on
Milk Bar
We Are Muffy
Milk Bar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Milk Bar
Last played on
The Lost Carpenter
We Are Muffy
The Lost Carpenter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lost Carpenter
Last played on
Civil Service
We Are Muffy
Civil Service
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Civil Service
Last played on
Back to artist