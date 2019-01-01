Boy Azooga
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05vqwch.jpg
2017-06-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d1daead-3a03-40d5-b6da-b42b50e17512
Boy Azooga Performances & Interviews
- Welsh Music Prize 2018 winners!https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05vqwch.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05vqwch.jpg2018-11-12T12:42:00.000ZBoy Azooga's Davey on their amazing year and a great night at the awards in Cardiffhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p06rhjz1
Welsh Music Prize 2018 winners!
- Phil Taggart meets the band who've 'blasted out of nowhere'https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061wy3m.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061wy3m.jpg2018-03-21T21:58:00.000ZDavey Newington, the brains behind Boy Azooga, dials in.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p061wvsw
Phil Taggart meets the band who've 'blasted out of nowhere'
- 6 Music artists choose their all-time favourite lyricshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061j0c9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p061j0c9.jpg2018-03-18T07:41:00.000ZFeaturing Boy Azooga, Hannah Peel, Tim Burgess, Mike Skinner and more...https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p061hztz
6 Music artists choose their all-time favourite lyrics
- How school orchestras and Black Sabbath inspired Boy Azoogahttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05vj98h.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05vj98h.jpg2018-01-20T09:11:00.000ZDavey Newington of Boy Azooga on his musical influences, Black Sabbath to RUN DMC.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05vj8gm
How school orchestras and Black Sabbath inspired Boy Azooga
- Boy Azooga - Face Behind Her Cigarettehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05tdl6j.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05tdl6j.jpg2018-01-12T05:50:00.000ZBoy Azooga are on the Radio 1 playlist all week courtesy of BBC Music Introducinghttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05t9ytz
Boy Azooga - Face Behind Her Cigarette
Boy Azooga Tracks
Sort by
Jerry
Boy Azooga
Jerry
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p067x521.jpglink
Jerry
Last played on
Face Behind Her Cigarette (Live From The Biggest Weekend 2018)
Boy Azooga
Face Behind Her Cigarette (Live From The Biggest Weekend 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwhn.jpglink
Face Behind Her Cigarette
Boy Azooga
Face Behind Her Cigarette
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05q5ncx.jpglink
Face Behind Her Cigarette
Last played on
Loner Boogie
Boy Azooga
Loner Boogie
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0608qsm.jpglink
Loner Boogie
Last played on
Do The Standing Still
Boy Azooga
Do The Standing Still
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwhn.jpglink
Do The Standing Still
Last played on
O Silly Me - 6 Music Session - 01/12/2018
Boy Azooga
O Silly Me - 6 Music Session - 01/12/2018
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwhn.jpglink
Loner Boogie (6 Music Session 1 Dec 2018)
Boy Azooga
Loner Boogie (6 Music Session 1 Dec 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwhn.jpglink
O Silly Me (6 Music Session, 1 Dec 2018)
Boy Azooga
O Silly Me (6 Music Session, 1 Dec 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwhn.jpglink
Jerry (6 Music Session, 1 Dec 2018)
Boy Azooga
Jerry (6 Music Session, 1 Dec 2018)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwhn.jpglink
Jerry (6 Music Session, 1 Dec 2018)
Waitin' (Feels Like Waiting Is All I Do)
Boy Azooga
Waitin' (Feels Like Waiting Is All I Do)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwhn.jpglink
Waitin' (Feels Like Waiting Is All I Do)
Last played on
Loner Boogie (album)
Boy Azooga
Loner Boogie (album)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwhn.jpglink
Loner Boogie (album)
Last played on
Taxi To Your Head
Boy Azooga
Taxi To Your Head
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqwhn.jpglink
Taxi To Your Head
Last played on
Upcoming Events
15
Feb
2019
Boy Azooga, Astroid Boys, Los Blancos and Charlotte Church's Late Night Pop Dungeon
Tramshed, Cardiff, UK
16
May
2019
Boy Azooga, Neck Deep, Skindred, BC Camplight, Rachel K Collier, The Lovely Eggs, Islet, Martyn Joseph, Colorama, Art School Girlfriend, Murkage, Iris Gold, Kidsmoke, Denuo, I SEE RIVERS, Underline The Sky!, Seazoo, Dan Bettridge, Cow, Chew, Mondegreen, Sock, HMS Morris, Straight Jacket Legends, AF THE NAYSAYER, Chupa Cabra, Katie Mac, campfire social, Baby Brave, Connah Evans, Darren Eedens, Alffa, Matthew Frederick, Tallies, Little Folk, The Shudders, Gwilym, Jemma Roper, Ennio the Little Brother, Ani Glass, Gravves, Martyn Peters, Radio Rhydd, BAHR, Rebecca Hurn, Mountainface, Cynefin, Maines, Rosey Cale, Andy Hickie, Lewys, Zac White, Bryony Sier, CHROMA (UK), Glove (UK), Lucy Mayhew, Jack Found, Sustinere, Faded Strangers, Velvet Shakes, Elis Derby, HABITS (Wales), Gulls (UK), Red Telephone (UK), Namsaké, Aiden Keryn, Blind Wilkie McEnroe, MADI (UK), Chasing Shadows (UK), Korason, Killjoys UK, Quodega and THE UNDRCLASS
Unknown venue, Liverpool, UK
17
May
2019
Boy Azooga
The Live Rooms, Liverpool, UK
24
May
2019
Boy Azooga, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds, Gaz Coombes and Rosborough
Cardiff Castle, Cardiff, UK
7
Aug
2019
Boy Azooga, Florence and the Machine, Franz Ferdinand, Dizzee Rascal, Jorja Smith, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Giggs, Pete Murray, Lady Leshurr, Lewis Capaldi, IDLES, Dimension, Ocean Wisdom, DJ Ez, Flava D, SELF ESTEEM, Bradley Zero, Sub Focus Dj Set and Wilkinson (DJ Set)
Fistral Beach & Watergate Bay, Plymouth, UK
Past BBC Events
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/a2hj8g
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-27T19:21:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068dpby.jpg
27
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
Horizons: The Great Escape
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8np8g/acts/ar5qfx
The Great Escape, Brighton
2018-05-17T19:21:12
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p064s9fg.jpg
17
May
2018
Horizons: The Great Escape
The Great Escape, Brighton
Back to artist