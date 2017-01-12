Richard Ashcroft
1971-09-11
Richard Ashcroft Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Paul Ashcroft (born 11 September 1971) is an English singer and songwriter. He was the lead singer and occasional rhythm guitarist of the alternative rock band The Verve from their formation in 1990 until their original split in 1999. He became a successful solo artist in his own right, releasing three UK top three solo albums. The Verve reformed in 2007 but again broke up by summer 2009. Ashcroft then founded a new band, RPA & The United Nations of Sound, and released a new album on 19 July 2010. On 22 February 2016 Ashcroft announced his fourth solo album, These People, which was released 20 May 2016. Chris Martin of Coldplay has described Ashcroft as "the best singer in the world".
Richard Ashcroft Performances & Interviews
Richard Ashcroft on the making of Urban Hymns
2017-08-03
Lammo revisits this classic 1997 album with The Verve singer.
Richard Ashcroft on the making of Urban Hymns
"You can hear some demented guy screaming..." - Richard Ashcroft on Liam Gallagher's hidden Urban Hymns appearance
2017-08-01
Richard Ashcroft reveals some of the hidden jokes in The Verve's Urban Hymns, including an unknown Liam Gallagher cameo and an unlikely nod to The Carpenters.
"You can hear some demented guy screaming..." - Richard Ashcroft on Liam Gallagher's hidden Urban Hymns appearance
"The older you get potentially the more empathy you have with life" - Richard Ashcroft on the power of age in songwriting
2017-06-30
Richard Ashcroft considers the connections between age and creativity.
"The older you get potentially the more empathy you have with life" - Richard Ashcroft on the power of age in songwriting
'Creating something in the studio is the biggest buzz' Richard Ashcroft on his creative process
2016-11-24
The Verve's Richard Ashcroft joins Mark Radcliffe and Stuart Maconie.
'Creating something in the studio is the biggest buzz' Richard Ashcroft on his creative process
Jersey Live: Richard Ashcroft interview
2016-09-04
BBC Introducing's Ryan Morrison talks with Richard Ashcroft about albums and his music.
Jersey Live: Richard Ashcroft interview
They didn't get round to talking in the 90s, but Chris finally speaks to Richard for the first time!
2016-02-23
Richard Ashcroft speaks to Chris about his new single in six years 'This is How it Feels'
They didn't get round to talking in the 90s, but Chris finally speaks to Richard for the first time!
Richard Ashcroft Tracks
A Song For The Lovers
Richard Ashcroft
A Song For The Lovers
A Song For The Lovers
A Man In Motion
Richard Ashcroft
A Man In Motion
A Man In Motion
That's How Strong
Richard Ashcroft
That's How Strong
That's How Strong
Hold On
Richard Ashcroft
Hold On
Hold On
Out Of My Body
Richard Ashcroft
Out Of My Body
Out Of My Body
Hold On (Radio Edit)
Richard Ashcroft
Hold On (Radio Edit)
Hold On (Radio Edit)
All My Dreams
Richard Ashcroft
All My Dreams
All My Dreams
Surprised By The Joy
Richard Ashcroft
Surprised By The Joy
Money Money
Richard Ashcroft
Money Money
Money Money
Streets of Amsterdam
Richard Ashcroft
Streets of Amsterdam
Streets of Amsterdam
Upcoming Events
19
Apr
2019
Richard Ashcroft
Portsmouth Guildhall, Portsmouth, UK
20
Apr
2019
Richard Ashcroft
Motorpoint Arena Cardiff, Cardiff, UK
22
Apr
2019
Richard Ashcroft
O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
23
Apr
2019
Richard Ashcroft
Usher Hall, Edinburgh, UK
25
Apr
2019
Richard Ashcroft
Bonus Arena, Hull, Hull, UK
Past BBC Events
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
Henham Park, Suffolk
2013-07-20T20:10:32
20
Jul
2013
6 Music at Latitude: 2013
Henham Park, Suffolk
