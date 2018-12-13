Will to Power is an American dance-pop and freestyle music group that originated in south Florida in the mid-1980s founded by Miami's Producer, Bob Rosenberg. The group recorded a number of hit singles on the Billboard dance and pop charts in the late 1980s and early 1990s, most notably "Baby, I Love Your Way/Freebird Medley", a medley of 1970s hits by Peter Frampton and Lynyrd Skynyrd that reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart in December 1988. The group has also two number one singles on the Billboard Hot Dance Club Play, "Say It's Gonna Rain" and "Fading Away", and continues to create music into the 21st century- and are currently performing live (Bob Rosenberg and Elin Michaels).

Will to Power The current line up: Bob Rosenberg and Elin Michaels