Detroit EmeraldsFormed 1968. Disbanded 1978
1968
Detroit Emeralds Biography (Wikipedia)
The Detroit Emeralds were an American R&B/soul vocal group, best known in the early 1970s. They enjoyed a run of successful records in the decade including their 1973 transatlantic hit single, "Feel the Need in Me".
Feel The Need In Me
Detroit Emeralds
Feel The Need In Me
Baby Let Me Take You (In My Arms)
Detroit Emeralds
Baby Let Me Take You (In My Arms)
