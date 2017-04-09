Duncan SheikBorn 18 November 1969
Duncan Sheik
1969-11-18
Duncan Sheik Biography (Wikipedia)
Duncan Sheik (born November 18, 1969) is an American singer-songwriter and composer. Initially finding success as a singer, most notably for his 1996 debut single "Barely Breathing", earning a Grammy Award nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance. He later expanded to compositions for motion pictures and the Broadway stage, such as the musical Spring Awakening for which he won multiple Tonys and a Grammy.
Duncan Sheik Tracks
Earthbound Starlight
Earthbound Starlight
We Are Here To Tell You
We Are Here To Tell You
The Purple Song of Summer
The Purple Song of Summer
