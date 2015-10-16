Annie Ebrel (born 1969) is a traditional singer of Breton from the village of Lohuec, in the district of Callac, Brittany. She learnt her craft under the well known singers Marsel Gwilhou (Marcel Le Guilloux) and Louis Lallour. Through her grandmother Yvonne Ebrel, she is the second cousin of Louise Ebrel, who is a daughter of Eugénie Goadec one of the Goadec Sisters.