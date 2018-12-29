Prince Nico MbargaBorn 1 January 1949. Died 24 June 1997
Prince Nico Mbarga
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1950-01-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d12a36d-3913-49bc-a738-7a055e980d45
Prince Nico Mbarga Biography (Wikipedia)
Nico Mbarga (1 January 1950 – 24 June 1997), better known as Prince Nico Mbarga, was a highlife musician, born to a Nigerian mother and a Cameroonian father in Abakaliki, Nigeria. He is renowned for his hit song "Sweet Mother", recorded with his band Rocafil Jazz.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Prince Nico Mbarga Tracks
Sort by
Sweet Mother
Prince Nico Mbarga
Sweet Mother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Mother
Last played on
Sweet Mother
Prince Nico Mbarga
Sweet Mother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Mother
Last played on
Sweet Mother
Prince Nico Mbarga & Rocafil Jazz
Sweet Mother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Mother
Last played on
Sweet Mother (Nigeria/Cameroon)
Prince Nico Mbarga
Sweet Mother (Nigeria/Cameroon)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Mother (Feat. Rocafil Jazz)
Prince Nico Mbarga
Sweet Mother (Feat. Rocafil Jazz)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Mother (Feat. Rocafil Jazz)
Last played on
Prince Nico Mbarga Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist