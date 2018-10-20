The Dukes of Stratosphear were an English rock band formed in 1984 by Andy Partridge, Colin Moulding, Dave Gregory, and Ian Gregory. Modeled after psychedelic pop groups from the 1960s, the Dukes were initially publicised by Virgin Records as a mysterious new act, but were actually an XTC spin-off band. They recorded only two albums: 25 O'Clock (1985) and Psonic Psunspot (1987). In the UK, the records outsold XTC's then-current albums The Big Express (1984) and Skylarking (1986).

Partridge envisioned the Dukes as an amalgamation of "your favourite bands from 1967," and was partly based on his teenage fantasy of being in a psychedelic group. He and Gregory conceived the project in 1979, but it was not until December 1984 that the band found the opportunity to spend a few days recording retro-psychedelic tracks. Three rules were set: songs must follow the conventions of 1967 and 1968 psychedelia, no more than two takes allowed, and use vintage equipment wherever possible. The end result, 25 O'Clock, was presented as a long-lost collection of recordings by a late 1960s group, containing songs inspired by artists like the Beatles, Syd Barrett, and Tomorrow. With the exception of a one-off 2003 single, the members reunited only once for the LP Psonic Psunspot. Afterward, XTC told interviewers that the group had been killed in a "horrible sherbet accident".