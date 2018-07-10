Mark SchultzCCM singer‐songwriter. Born 16 September 1970
Mark Schultz
1970-09-16
Mark Schultz Biography (Wikipedia)
Mark Mitchell Schultz (born September 16, 1970) is a contemporary Christian music artist. He has been nominated for numerous Dove Awards, winning his first at the 2006 Dove Awards when the CD/DVD Mark Schultz Live: A Night of Stories & Songs was named Long Form Music Video of the Year.
Mark Schultz Tracks
Walking Her Home
Mark Schultz
Walking Her Home
Walking Her Home
I AM
Mark Schultz
I AM
I AM
