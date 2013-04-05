Bangladesh
Shondrae Crawford (born February 24, 1978), better known by his stage names Bangladesh and Mr. Bangladesh, is an American record producer and rapper, who was born and raised in Des Moines, Iowa, and now lives in Atlanta, Georgia.
BANGLADESH (feat. TOM FOOLERY, 2 Chainz, Pusha T & FAST LIFE)
Pull Up
Pull Up
After Party
After Party
100 Feat Pusha T, Jadakiss & 2 Chainz
Dirty Diana (feat. Candice Pillay)
Dirty Diana (feat. Candice Pillay)
Dirty Diana feat. Candice Pillay & Shawnna
Lemonade
Lemonade
