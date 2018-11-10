Eileen BartonBorn 24 November 1924. Died 27 June 2006
Eileen Barton
1924-11-24
Eileen Barton Biography (Wikipedia)
Eileen Barton (November 24, 1924 – June 27, 2006) was an American singer best known for her 1950 hit song, "If I Knew You Were Comin' I'd've Baked a Cake."
Eileen Barton Tracks
If I Knew You were Comin' I'd Of Baked A Cake
Eileen Barton
Cry
Eileen Barton
If I knew you were coming
Eileen Barton
Pretend
Eileen Barton
