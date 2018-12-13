dEUSBelgian rock band. Formed 1989
dEUS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqmtg.jpg
1989
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d0ec174-2bff-4f46-ae1b-dfea0ed9391c
dEUS Biography (Wikipedia)
Deus (styled as dEUS) is a rock band based in Antwerp, Belgium, whose only continuous members up to the present day are Tom Barman (vocals, guitars) and Klaas Janzoons (keyboards, violin). The rest of the band's line-up currently consists of drummer Stéphane Misseghers, bassist Alan Gevaert, and guitarist/backing vocalist Bruno De Groote.
dEUS Tracks
Suds And Soda
dEUS
Suds And Soda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtg.jpglink
Suds And Soda
Last played on
Little Arithmetics
dEUS
Little Arithmetics
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtg.jpglink
Little Arithmetics
Last played on
Put The Freaks Up Front - Glastonbury 1999
dEUS
Put The Freaks Up Front - Glastonbury 1999
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtg.jpglink
Put The Freaks Up Front - Glastonbury 1999
Fell On The Floor..Man - Glastonbury 1999
dEUS
Fell On The Floor..Man - Glastonbury 1999
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtg.jpglink
Fell On The Floor..Man - Glastonbury 1999
Suds And Soda - Glastonbury 1999
dEUS
Suds And Soda - Glastonbury 1999
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtg.jpglink
Suds And Soda - Glastonbury 1999
Instant Street
dEUS
Instant Street
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtg.jpglink
Instant Street
Last played on
Supermarket Song
dEUS
Supermarket Song
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtg.jpglink
Supermarket Song
Last played on
12_Suds & Soda
dEUS
12_Suds & Soda
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtg.jpglink
12_Suds & Soda
Last played on
Right as Rain
dEUS
Right as Rain
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtg.jpglink
Right as Rain
Last played on
Nothing Really Ends
dEUS
Nothing Really Ends
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtg.jpglink
Nothing Really Ends
Last played on
My Wife Jan
dEUS
My Wife Jan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtg.jpglink
My Wife Jan
Last played on
Hotel Lounge
dEUS
Hotel Lounge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtg.jpglink
Hotel Lounge
Last played on
The Ideal Crash
dEUS
The Ideal Crash
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtg.jpglink
The Ideal Crash
Last played on
Wake Me Up Before I Sleep
dEUS
Wake Me Up Before I Sleep
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtg.jpglink
Wake Me Up Before I Sleep
Last played on
Disappointed In the Sun
dEUS
Disappointed In the Sun
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtg.jpglink
Disappointed In the Sun
Last played on
Quatre Mains
dEUS
Quatre Mains
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqmtg.jpglink
Quatre Mains
Last played on
