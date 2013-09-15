The Lords60s german band. Formed 1959
The Lords
1959
The Lords Biography (Wikipedia)
The Lords are a German rock band, formed in Berlin in 1959. They are one of the longest-running beat groups from Germany, spanning the last half century. They are best known for their work during the sixties and early seventies and are noted for their sometimes humorous and irreverent approach.
Between 1965 and 1969, the Lords had twelve titles on the German charts, mainly produced by Heinz Gietz. Their biggest hit was the classic, "Gloryland", from September 1967, which reached number 5,. Their last success was "Three-Five-Zero-Zero" in August 1969. By 1989, The Lords had released over thirty singles and had achieved sales of seven million copies, a record for a German rock band in their own country.
The Lords Tracks
