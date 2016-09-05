Ortrun WenkelBorn 25 October 1942
Ortrun Wenkel
1942-10-25
Ortrun Wenkel Biography (Wikipedia)
Ortrun Wenkel (born 25 October 1942) is a German operatic contralto. She notably portrayed the role of Erda in the Bayreuth Jahrhundertring (Centenary Ring) in 1976 and was awarded a Grammy Award as a Principal Soloist in 1983.
Ortrun Wenkel Tracks
Siegfried: beginning of Act 3
Richard Wagner
