Yao Lee (Chinese: 姚莉), also credited as Yao Li, Yiu Lei and Hue Lee (born September 1922), is a Chinese singer active from the 1930s to the 1970s. She is the sister of Yao Min, also a famous singer and songwriter. She was considered one of the Seven great singing stars of Shanghai in the 1940s.
