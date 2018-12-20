MantronixThe group. Formed 1984. Disbanded 1991
Mantronix
1984
Mantronix Biography (Wikipedia)
Mantronix was an influential 1980s hip hop and electro funk music group from New York City. The band was formed by DJ Kurtis Mantronik (Kurtis el Khaleel) and rapper MC Tee (Touré Embden). The group is primarily remembered for its pioneering blend of old school hip hop, electronic, and club music. They underwent several genre and line-up changes during its seven-year existence between 1984–91, and released five albums beginning with their 1985 debut Mantronix: The Album.
Mantronix Tracks
King Of The Beats
King Of The Beats
Got To Have Your Love
Got To Have Your Love
Bassline
Bassline
Ladies
Ladies
Take Your Time
Take Your Time
Don't Go Messing With My Heart
Don't Go Messing With My Heart
Get Stupid Fresh acapella
Get Stupid Fresh acapella
