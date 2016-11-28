Lisa LeBlancBorn 1990
Lisa LeBlanc
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1990
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2d058274-5c6d-4dbd-aff3-100ca9ae4c37
Lisa LeBlanc Biography (Wikipedia)
Lisa LeBlanc (born August 13, 1990, is a Canadian singer-songwriter and banjoist, known for her enthusiastic "Trash folk" performances. As of 2016, she has released three albums of folk/rock music.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Lisa LeBlanc Tracks
Sort by
I Love You, I Don't Love You, I Don't Know
Lisa LeBlanc
I Love You, I Don't Love You, I Don't Know
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
J'pas un Cowboy
Lisa LeBlanc
J'pas un Cowboy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
J'pas un Cowboy
Last played on
Lisa LeBlanc Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist