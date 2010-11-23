ShrinebuilderHeavy rock 'supergroup' feat. 'Wino', Dale Crover
Shrinebuilder Biography (Wikipedia)
Shrinebuilder was a heavy metal supergroup consisting of various established musicians, particularly of the doom metal subgenre. Their first album, Shrinebuilder, was released in October 2009.
Shrinebuilder Tracks
The Architect
Shrinebuilder
The Architect
The Architect
Solar Benediction
Shrinebuilder
Solar Benediction
