Willy MitchellGuitarist. Born 1953
Willy Mitchell
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1953
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2cfde089-801d-4fb6-a316-902acc014b5d
Willy Mitchell Biography (Wikipedia)
Willy Mitchell (born Percy Williams; 1953) is a Canadian First Nations musician. Mitchell recorded and toured mostly in the 1970s with his Desert River Band. He co-organized the 1980 Sweet Grass festival in Val-d'Or, Quebec, which gathered Inuit and First Nations musicians from across Canada.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Willy Mitchell Tracks
Sort by
The Champion
Willy Mitchell
The Champion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Champion
Last played on
Back to artist