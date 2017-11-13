Roger BoutryBorn 27 February 1932
Roger Boutry
Roger Boutry Biography (Wikipedia)
Roger Boutry (born 27 February 1932) is a French composer and conductor.
Fantaisie and Variations on The Carnival of Venice
Jean-Baptiste Arban
