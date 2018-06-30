IfBritish progressive jazz/rock band (1969-1975). Formed 1969. Disbanded 1975
If
1969
If Biography (Wikipedia)
If were a British progressive rock band formed in 1969. Referred to by Billboard as "unquestionably the best of the so-called jazz-rock bands", in the period spanning 1970–75, they released eight studio-recorded albums and undertook 17 tours of Europe, the US and Canada.
If Tracks
I'm Reaching Out On All Sides
Last played on
Seldom Seen Sam - Paris Theatre 1972
Waterfall - Paris Theatre 1972
What Did I Say About The Box - Paris Theatre 1972
The Light That Still Shines - Paris Theatre 1972
What Did I Say About The Box, Jack?
Last played on
