The WytchesBrighton based 'surf-doom' band. Formed 2011
The Wytches
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p031tdj5.jpg
2011
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2cf75c6b-e686-4ba1-818a-7f3ad5f3f398
The Wytches Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wytches are an English rock band formed in 2011 in Peterborough, and now based in Brighton. The band consists of singer-songwriter Kristian Bell, drummer Gianni Honey, bassist Daniel Rumsey and keyboadist/guitarist Mark Breed.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Wytches Performances & Interviews
- Lamacq visits the Sunflower Lounge in Birminghamhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qr2l4.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p04qr2l4.jpg2017-01-25T15:28:00.000ZThe Wytches join Steve at the Sunflower Lounge, one of Birmingham's last bastions of independent live musi..https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04qr2nc
Lamacq visits the Sunflower Lounge in Birmingham
The Wytches Tracks
Sort by
Double World
The Wytches
Double World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tdj5.jpglink
Double World
Last played on
Can't Face It
The Wytches
Can't Face It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tdj5.jpglink
Can't Face It
Last played on
Bone-Weary
The Wytches
Bone-Weary
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04gfj4g.jpglink
Bone-Weary
Last played on
C-Side
The Wytches
C-Side
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04710xk.jpglink
C-Side
Last played on
A Feeling We Get
The Wytches
A Feeling We Get
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p031tdj5.jpglink
A Feeling We Get
Last played on
Playlists featuring The Wytches
Upcoming Events
27
Mar
2019
The Wytches, Drenge
The Garage, Glasgow, UK
28
Mar
2019
The Wytches, Drenge
Northumbria Institute, Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK
29
Mar
2019
The Wytches, Drenge
O2 Ritz Manchester, Manchester, UK
1
Apr
2019
The Wytches, Drenge
The Junction, Cambridge, UK
2
Apr
2019
The Wytches, Drenge
Electric Brixton, London, UK
Past BBC Events
Reading + Leeds: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e65q2m
Leeds
Reading
2014-08-22T21:14:25
22
Aug
2014
Reading + Leeds: 2014
Leeds
The Wytches Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist