Eric Dixon
1930-03-28
Eric Dixon (March 28, 1930 – October 19, 1989) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist, flautist, composer and arranger.
Dixon's professional career extended from 1950 until his death in 1989, during which time he was credited on perhaps as many as 200 recordings. He worked with Paul Gonsalves, Ahmed Abdul-Malik, Mal Waldron, Oliver Nelson, Quincy Jones, Jack McDuff, Joe Williams, Bennie Green, Frank Foster, and Eddie "Lockjaw" Davis, but is probably best known for his tenure in Count Basie's band, which lasted almost two decades. Dixon continued to play in the "ghost band" after Basie's death.
Eric Dixon Tracks
The Quintessence
Quincy Jones and His Orchestra
The Quintessence
The Quintessence
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Frank Sinatra
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Looking At The World Through Rose Colored Glasses
Dream a little dream of me
Ella Fitzgerald
Dream a little dream of me
Dream a little dream of me
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Count Basie
Swinging Shepherd Blues
Swinging Shepherd Blues
