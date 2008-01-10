Coenie de VilliersBorn 11 October 1956
Coenie de Villiers Biography (Wikipedia)
Coenie de Villiers (Coenraad Grabe de Villiers), born 11 October 1956, is a South African singer/songwriter, pianist, pop artist who sings in his mother tongue, Afrikaans. If any comparison was required, Coenie's music is best compared to the pop/rock of Herbert Groenemeyer (German language) or Billy Joel (USA English language).
Polvyntjie
