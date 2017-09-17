Barbara LyonBorn 9 September 1931. Died 10 July 1995
Barbara Lyon
1931-09-09
Barbara Lyon Biography (Wikipedia)
Barbara Bebe Lyon (September 9, 1931 – July 10, 1995) was a singer of popular songs and actress, born in the United States but primarily active in the United Kingdom.
Barbara Lyon Tracks
Band of Gold
Barbara Lyon
Band of Gold
Band of Gold
A Letter To A Soldier
Barbara Lyon
A Letter To A Soldier
A Letter To A Soldier
Stowaway
Barbara Lyon
Stowaway
Stowaway
Barbara Lyon Links
