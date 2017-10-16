Peter Walker is an American folk guitarist noted for dexterous instrumental pieces that reference the Indian classical and Spanish flamenco traditions. Recognized principally for his recorded output in the mid-to-late sixties, his rediscovery by the current generation of American and European outsider folk artists has seen his work accorded similar reverence to that of other notable American finger-pickers such as Sandy Bull, John Fahey, Robbie Basho and Leo Kottke, and granted him a renewed platform for both touring and recording.