Peter WalkerAmerican folk guitarist, active mostly in the 60's. Born 1938
Peter Walker
1938
Peter Walker Biography
Peter Walker is an American folk guitarist noted for dexterous instrumental pieces that reference the Indian classical and Spanish flamenco traditions. Recognized principally for his recorded output in the mid-to-late sixties, his rediscovery by the current generation of American and European outsider folk artists has seen his work accorded similar reverence to that of other notable American finger-pickers such as Sandy Bull, John Fahey, Robbie Basho and Leo Kottke, and granted him a renewed platform for both touring and recording.
Peter Walker Tracks
Road to Marscota
Road to Marscota
Road to Marscota
April In Cambridge
April In Cambridge
April In Cambridge
Sunshine
Sunshine
Sunshine
Rainy Day Raga
Rainy Day Raga
Rainy Day Raga
