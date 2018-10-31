Keenan WynnBorn 27 July 1916. Died 14 October 1986
Keenan Wynn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1916-07-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2ceb7034-3828-40e1-9fff-2976d56d51e7
Keenan Wynn Biography (Wikipedia)
Francis Xavier Aloysius James Jeremiah Keenan Wynn (July 27, 1916 – October 14, 1986) was an American character actor. His expressive face was his stock-in-trade; and, though he rarely carried the lead role, he had prominent billing in most of his film and television roles.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Keenan Wynn Tracks
Sort by
There's No Business Like Show Business
Betty Hutton
There's No Business Like Show Business
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05gkzzh.jpglink
There's No Business Like Show Business
Last played on
Brush Up Your Shakespeare
Keenan Wynn
Brush Up Your Shakespeare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Brush Up Your Shakespeare
Last played on
Playlists featuring Keenan Wynn
Keenan Wynn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist