Natalia LafourcadeBorn 26 February 1984
Natalia Lafourcade
1984-02-26
Natalia Lafourcade Biography (Wikipedia)
María Natalia Lafourcade Silva (born 26 February 1984) is a Mexican pop-rock singer and songwriter who since her debut in 2003 has been one of the most successful singers in the pop rock scene in Latin America. Lafourcade's voice has been categorized as a lyric soprano.
Natalia Lafourcade Tracks
Danza De Gardenias
Danza De Gardenias
Tu Si Sabes Quererme
Tu Si Sabes Quererme
Hasta La Raiz
Hasta La Raiz
Tu Si Sabes
Tu Si Sabes
Alma Mia
Alma Mia
Salvavidas De Hielo
Salvavidas De Hielo
