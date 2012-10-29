Patrick Wilson is a Sussex born musician/composer who was educated at Hurstpierpoint College where he formed his first band. In 1982 his composition and production skills attracted the attention of 'godfather of library music' Robin Phillips, MD of Bruton Music. With Bruton, Patrick's music quickly became popular in movies, TV and commercials, including 'Dumb & Dumber', themes tunes for C4's pioneering 'Parliament Programme', GMTV's 'Breakfast TV' and the first major 'Gossard Wonderbra' commercial.

Patrick has released many records and CD's over the years and is now composing Polish mezzo-soprano Renata Jonscher's new CD. Their videos have gained wide popularity via Classic FMTV and now feature daily on Sky channel 369 (oMusic TV).