Daniel John Riddle is an American musician best known by his pseudonym King Black Acid. Riddle began recording music under the name King Black Acid as a high school student in the late 1980s while also bassist for Portland industrial rock band Hitting Birth. Since then Riddle has worked with an ever-changing collective of musicians, referred to as the Electric Chair Band (1993), the Womb Star Orchestra (1993-1997), the Starseed Transmission (1997-2001), the 144,000 Piece Acid Army (2002-2003), and the Sacred Heart (2006-2009). All King Black Acid material is written and produced by Riddle, who sings and plays guitar during live shows, and who plays a variety of other instruments in the recording studio. Riddle also operates a recording studio, Mazinga Studio, where he produces records under the name King Black Acid. In addition to several studio releases, King Black Acid has recorded music for several film and TV soundtracks including The Mothman Prophecies, Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, Zig Zag, CSI: Miami, and Buffy the Vampire Slayer.