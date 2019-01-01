Mado RobinBorn 29 December 1918. Died 10 December 1960
Mado Robin
1918-12-29
Mado Robin Biography (Wikipedia)
Madeleine Marie Robin (29 December 1918 – 10 December 1960), generally known as Mado Robin, was a French coloratura soprano and soprano acuto sfogato (a voice that has an extension into the altissimo area). She was noted for her extreme range.
