Ray CharlesSoul musician, singer and songwriter. Born 23 September 1930. Died 10 June 2004
Ray Charles Biography (Wikipedia)
Ray Charles Robinson (September 23, 1930 – June 10, 2004), known professionally as Ray Charles, was an American singer, songwriter, musician, and composer. Among friends and fellow musicians he preferred being called "Brother Ray". He was often referred to as "The Genius". Charles started losing his vision at the age of 5, and at 7 he was blind.
He pioneered the soul music genre during the 1950s by combining blues, rhythm and blues, and gospel styles into the music he recorded for Atlantic.
He contributed to the integration of country music, rhythm and blues, and pop music during the 1960s with his crossover success on ABC Records, notably with his two Modern Sounds albums. While he was with ABC, Charles became one of the first black musicians to be granted artistic control by a mainstream record company.
Charles cited Nat King Cole as a primary influence, but his music was also influenced by Louis Jordan and Charles Brown. He became friends with Quincy Jones. Their friendship lasted until the end of Charles's life. Frank Sinatra called Ray Charles "the only true genius in show business", although Charles downplayed this notion.
Candi Staton on Ray Charles: "He said I was the female version of him"
Soul singer Candi Staton reflects on the friendship she had with Ray Charles...
Candi Staton on Ray Charles: "He said I was the female version of him"
Ray Charles is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Radio 2 listener Bernie White in Wolverhampton nominates Ray Charles for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame on Radio 2
Ray Charles is inducted into Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
