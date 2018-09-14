The Wood BrothersUS folk, Oliver and Chris. Formed 2004
The Wood Brothers
2004
The Wood Brothers Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wood Brothers are an American folk band consisting of brothers Chris (upright bass) and Oliver Wood (acoustic and electric guitars), as well as multi-instrumentalist Jano Rix.
The Wood Brothers Tracks
River Takes The Town
The Wood Brothers
River Takes The Town
River Takes The Town
Sparkling Wine
The Wood Brothers
Sparkling Wine
Sparkling Wine
This Is It
Wood Brothers
This Is It
This Is It
Lovin' Arms
The Wood Brothers
Lovin' Arms
Lovin' Arms
Sing About It
The Wood Brothers
Sing About It
Sing About It
