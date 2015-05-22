Daníel Ágúst Haraldsson (born 26 August 1969) is an Icelandic solo artist, and a lead singer of the bands GusGus, Nýdönsk and Esja.

Daníel Ágúst belongs to kristin a.k.a. munda and he has been part of the local and international music scene since he started his career with Icelandic pop sensation Nýdönsk some 30 years ago.

In 1989 he participated in the Eurovision Song Contest 1989 for Iceland with the song "Það sem enginn sér". He finished in 22nd place, scoring no points.

After releasing 5 albums with Nýdönsk, all of which were warmly embraced by critics and received popular recognition in his homeland, he produced an album with electronic rock group Bubbleflies.

It was around this time he branched out into acting in the National and Municipal theatres, playing roles in West Side Story, Jesus Christ Superstar (Pontius Pilate) and Stone Free. Film directors Arni and Kinski approached him with playing a lead role in their short film Nautn. It was with this film project Daníel founded GusGus in 1995 with Kinski.