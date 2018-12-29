Earl Van DykeBorn 8 July 1930. Died 18 September 1992
Earl Van Dyke
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1930-07-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2cd9d338-af1b-4b5f-a3c6-97e4b04911e2
Earl Van Dyke Biography (Wikipedia)
Earl Van Dyke (July 8, 1930 – September 18, 1992) was an African American soul musician, most notable as the main keyboardist for Motown Records' in-house Funk Brothers band during the late 1960s and early 1970s.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Earl Van Dyke Tracks
Sort by
6x6
Earl Van Dyke
6x6
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
6x6
Last played on
All For You
Earl Van Dyke
All For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All For You
Last played on
6 by 6
Earl Van Dyke
6 by 6
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
6 by 6
Last played on
Six By Six
Earl Van Dyke
Six By Six
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Six By Six
Last played on
Soul Stomp
Earl Van Dyke
Soul Stomp
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Stomp
Last played on
All Of You
Earl Van Dyke
All Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Of You
Last played on
Nowhere To Run (instrumental)
Earl Van Dyke
Nowhere To Run (instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Whip A Rang
Earl Van Dyke
The Whip A Rang
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Flick
Earl Van Dyke
The Flick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Flick
Last played on
Six By Six (instrumental)
Earl Van Dyke
Six By Six (instrumental)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Reach Out I'll Be There
Earl Van Dyke
Reach Out I'll Be There
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Think It Over (instr.)
Earl Van Dyke
Think It Over (instr.)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nowhere To Run
Earl Van Dyke
Nowhere To Run
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nowhere To Run
Last played on
I Can't Help Myself
Earl Van Dyke
I Can't Help Myself
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Can't Help Myself
Last played on
Earl Van Dyke Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist