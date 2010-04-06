Jen ChapinBorn 8 June 1971
Jennifer Chapin is an American singer-songwriter. She is the daughter of the singer-songwriter Harry Chapin and Sandra Chapin. She serves on the board of directors of WhyHunger, a grassroots support organization founded by her father and the current[when?] executive director Bill Ayres. She has been compared at times with Laura Nyro, Tori Amos and Alanis Morissette.
Chapin's website describes her music as "jazz tinged urban folk soul...incorporating the funk, soul and improvisation of the city".
She studied at Brown University and the Berklee College of Music. She is also the sixth cousin of country singer Mary Chapin Carpenter.
