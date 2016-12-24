Ulf WakeniusBorn 16 April 1958
Ulf Wakenius
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqfjn.jpg
1958-04-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2cd95baa-4043-4522-9c0a-dadbbf1cfbf6
Ulf Wakenius Biography (Wikipedia)
Ulf Karl Erik Wakenius (born 16 April 1958) is a Swedish jazz guitarist, known as a member of Oscar Peterson's last quartet from 1997. He was also a member of the Ray Brown trio. He is the leader of his own band, and has recorded many albums.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ulf Wakenius Tracks
Sort by
White Christmas
Ulf Wakenius
White Christmas
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjn.jpglink
White Christmas
Last played on
Logos
Gerardo Núñez
Logos
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjn.jpglink
Logos
Last played on
Momento Magico
Youn Sun Nah and Ulf Wakenius
Momento Magico
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Momento Magico
Performer
Last played on
Breakfast in Baghdad
Ulf Wakenius
Breakfast in Baghdad
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfjn.jpglink
Breakfast in Baghdad
Last played on
Ulf Wakenius Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist